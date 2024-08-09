Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 486,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

