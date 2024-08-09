Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Allakos Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Allakos has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

