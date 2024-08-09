Allient Inc. (ALNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 5th

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Allient has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allient to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NASDAQ ALNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Allient has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allient will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

