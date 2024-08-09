Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.84.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

ALLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 1,874,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.