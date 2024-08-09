Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.20

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Amada Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $796.52 million during the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

