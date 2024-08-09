Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.85

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 264071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

