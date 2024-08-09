American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.060-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.0 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. 220,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

