American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
