Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.100-20.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,916. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

