Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 725,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

See Also

