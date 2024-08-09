Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 725,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,681. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

