Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

AMPX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

