Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens & Minor, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens & Minor in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

OMI stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

