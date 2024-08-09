Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$41.67

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BLX stock opened at C$34.81 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

