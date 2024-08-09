Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Target Price at C$10.25

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The stock has a market cap of C$954.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.06%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

