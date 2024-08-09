Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $12.17

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point lowered their target price on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. James River Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,902.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

