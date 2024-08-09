Analysts Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $177.63

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.61.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

