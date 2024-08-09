Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $303.00

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. OV Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.22. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

