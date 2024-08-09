Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) PT at $75.17

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $79.36 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

