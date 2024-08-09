Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $118.71

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

