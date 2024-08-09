Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. Andersons has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

