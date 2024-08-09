Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

