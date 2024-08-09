Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.80

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 574324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9,200.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

