Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Anterix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 1,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.22 million, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

