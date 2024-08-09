AON’s (AON) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $326.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

