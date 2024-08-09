Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.
Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.
