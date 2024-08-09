Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.