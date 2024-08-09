AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APP. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.38. 4,906,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,467. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,073,771. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

