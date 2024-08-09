Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

