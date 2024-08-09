Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Insider Acquires A$85,000.00 in Stock

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Roger Higgins bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($55,194.81).
Arafura Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.
About Arafura Rare Earths
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arafura Rare Earths
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Arafura Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arafura Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.