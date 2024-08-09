Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU) Insider Acquires A$85,000.00 in Stock

Arafura Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARU – Get Free Report) insider Roger Higgins bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($55,194.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It focuses on the production of rare earth products, such as neodymium-praseodymium and mixed middle-heavy rare earths oxides. The company holds 100% interests in the Nolans project, a rare earths-phosphate-uranium-thorium deposit that supplies neodymium and praseodymium products; and the Aileron-Reynolds project comprising six granted exploration licences covering an area of approximately 1,240 kilometer square located in Northern Territory, Australia.

