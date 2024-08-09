Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,236,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 673,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,130. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

