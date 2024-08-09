Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

