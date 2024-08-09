Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 7% Higher

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 1,000,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,737,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $524,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

