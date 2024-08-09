argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $607.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $546.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx Stock Up 5.6 %

ARGX stock opened at $525.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.75. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.64. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $532.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

