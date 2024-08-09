Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Arko has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

