Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56.36 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $56.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $21.23 or 0.00035601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,633.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.07 or 0.00571933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069717 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
