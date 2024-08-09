Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $83.16 on Friday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

