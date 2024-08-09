Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.01. 716,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,773,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Ashland by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

