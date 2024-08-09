ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in ASML by 11.8% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $40.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $876.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

