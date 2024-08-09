Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.470-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.47 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average is $199.32. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $224.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

