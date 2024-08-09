Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 1.4% on Strong Earnings

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 529,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,142,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALAB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

