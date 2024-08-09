Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and $29.78 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astrafer

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.05089165 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $16.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

