Atb Cap Markets Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

