ATB Capital Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$9.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE CEU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 529,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,625. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

