ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$46.58.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$32.90 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.71. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

