ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ATI Trading Up 0.4 %

ATI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 1,119,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. ATI has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

