Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.69.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,406 shares of company stock valued at $46,639,712 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $13,805,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
