Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Director Buys $260,370.00 in Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

ATMU stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 1,081,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 155,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

