ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $100.29 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 51,449,395.01162573 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.61428369 USD and is up 9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

