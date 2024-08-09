Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.80. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 24,800 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

See Also

