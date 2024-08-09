Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 751,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,107. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $927.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

